February 15 is National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Our flag, whether we see it flying over the Peace Tower or in our communities across the country, is a symbol of what unites us as Canadians. Every year we mark National Flag of Canada Day in order to reflect on our flag's history and what it represents.



It was on February 15, 1965, as Canadians saw their flag raised for the first time on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, that Prime Minister Pearson declared: "May the land over which this new flag flies remain united in freedom and justice […] sensitive, tolerant and compassionate towards all."



Over half a century later, we still embody these values, and our flag has become one of the most iconic symbols of our national pride, both at home and abroad. The maple leaf represents all we have accomplished together, the historic moments that define us, and the common values that define our country: equality, diversity, and inclusion.



Let's use this day to learn more about our flag and reflect on what it means to each one of us. Visit the National Flag of Canada Day website to learn interesting facts and test your knowledge with a great selection of online activities.

