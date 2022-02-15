February 15 is National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - At the stroke of noon on February 15, 1965, the Maple Leaf flag was raised for the very first time on Parliament Hill. On the same date in 1996, National Flag of Canada Day was declared. Today marks the 57th anniversary of the Maple Leaf, the most widely recognized Canadian emblem in the world.

Today is an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on what our national flag means to each of us. It's a symbol of our culture and national identity. It embodies our rich history and the bright future we are building for our country. When we see the Maple Leaf, it reminds us of home—a home we all share.

Our pride for the Maple Leaf is always at its highest when we come together to celebrate our achievements. Whether that's seeing our artists and creators being nominated for Academy Awards or when our Olympic and Paralympic athletes wear the Maple Leaf as they compete for the podium. Let's celebrate our Canadian flag, recommit to its meaning, and come together this year to cheer on our athletes, artists and creators who inspire us with their determination and resilience.

Visit the National Flag of Canada Day website to learn more and enjoy online activities for all ages.



