Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Imamat Day/Khushiali

OTTAWA, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate Imamat Day, also known as Khushiali. This occasion commemorates the day in 1957 when His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV became Imam and spiritual leader of the Shi'a Ismaili Muslims.

For over 60 years, the Aga Khan has dedicated his life to community service. From improving the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable people to promoting peace and pluralism, the impact of his humanitarian work is felt all over the world. We are proud that the Aga Khan is an honorary Canadian citizen. The Ismaili Imamat has made many valuable contributions to, and maintains an important presence in, Canada, including the Ismaili Centres in Burnaby and Toronto, the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, the Aga Khan Garden outside Edmonton, and the successful partnership Canada enjoys with His Highness on the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa.

On this special day, I invite Canadians to learn more about Imamat Day and to recognize the more than 100,000 members of the Ismaili community for their important contribution to the social and cultural fabric of Canada. Our country's wealth of diversity, spirit of openness and commitment to inclusion benefit us all.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I extend my best wishes to all Canadians celebrating Imamat Day. Khushiali mubarak!

