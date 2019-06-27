Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Canadian Multiculturalism Day

On June 27, let's celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day!

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Every year on June 27, Canadians are invited to celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day. It's an opportunity for all Canadians to take pride in who we are and reflect on how far we have come. In Canada, we know diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

Well before becoming the first country in the world to adopt a multiculturalism policy and recognizing multiculturalism in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canada had a long history of welcoming people from around the globe. Today, multiculturalism has become an essential part of our identity and heritage and an invaluable resource for our future.

That's why our government is dedicated to supporting celebrations and commemorations that remind us of the values of diversity and inclusion in Canadian society. Our success as a country has been rooted in the belief that every person who works hard should have a real and fair chance to make a better life for themselves and their families—no matter their culture, skin colour, religion or language. Indeed, it is thanks to our differences that Canada has become the country we know today.

This year, the Government of Canada has funded more than 100 events to mark Canadian Multiculturalism Day, including three big celebrations in Calgary, Toronto and Montréal. I invite all Canadians to join the festivities happening in neighbourhoods across the country and to learn about the diverse communities that enrich Canada's social, cultural and economic fabric. Happy Canadian Multiculturalism Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

