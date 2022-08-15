On August 15, Acadians across the country celebrate their culture and history

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - August 15 is National Acadian Day. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the culture, history and vitality of a people who have contributed so much to the Canadian Francophonie and to the country as a whole for over 400 years.

The history of Acadia has been a turbulent one. Acadians have survived deportation, lived through exile, and persevered in the face of ongoing persecution. Despite these challenges, they have succeeded in creating a community distinguished by its resilience and rich traditions.

The will of the Acadian people to preserve their culture and their language, despite their precarious situation in a minority environment, has ensured that the French language is still spoken in Acadia today

Acadian artists shine on many stages, and Acadian athletes achieve greatness all over the world. Many people proudly display the Acadian National Flag in every corner of the country and the world.

On this very special day, the traditional Tintamarre will take place, during which people march and make noise with pots and spoons to demonstrate pride in their identity, achievements and joie de vivre. Wherever you celebrate, we will be there in spirit, to commemorate this day with you.

Across the country, communities are preparing celebrations and activities as part of National Acadian Day. You will also be able to celebrate, wherever you are, by watching the La fête en Acadie : Havre au tchai concert, broadcast live on ICI Télé in the evening.

Happy August 15! Happy National Acadian Day!

