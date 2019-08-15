Statement by Minister Rodriguez and Minister Joly on National Acadian Day

Today, let's celebrate National Acadian Day

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Whether they live in Caraquet, Saint Mary's Bay, Summerside, Port-au-Port or elsewhere in the country or the world, Acadians are celebrating National Acadian Day today, August 15.

They celebrate loudly and proudly not only their roots and heritage, but also their culture, language and modernity, to the sound of music and their traditional tintamarres.

There is no doubt that in 2019, Acadia is demonstrating strong leadership within the Canadian Francophonie, and it has also successfully positioned itself in many different sectors—including culture, art, sports, politics and the economy—both nationally and internationally.

This year, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Congrès mondial acadien, thousands of Acadians will gather in Dieppe, New Brunswick, to take part in the Grand Tintamarre. They will celebrate their tenacity, courage and perseverance to the sound of pots and spoons, proudly waving their flags, which are blue, white and red with a star.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, we would like to wish all Acadians a happy National Acadian Day.

