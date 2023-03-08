OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, issued this statement on the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's accident investigation report on the MV Ingenika.

"Our hearts go out to the family members and loved ones of the crew members who lost their lives or were injured due to the sinking of the tugboat, the MV Ingenika, on February 11, 2021, in the Gardener Canal, on the British Columbia coast.

"I want to thank the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for their work in conducting the investigation and publishing its report. I share their commitment to advancing the safety of Canada's transportation system and I am committed to working with partners to further enhance Canada's marine safety system.

"Transport Canada will thoroughly review the investigation report and its recommendations, and I will provide a formal response to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada within 90 days. This response will build on the actions we have already taken in response to this incident, including a compliance program that is specific to small tugs like the MV Ingenika, new inspection measures, and participating in the creation of the Pacific Regional Tow and Workboat Safety Advisory Group to discuss safety issues and promote best practices in the industry."

