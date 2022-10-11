OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, today issued the following statement on International Day of the Girl Child:

"Today is International Day of the Girl Child, an occasion to celebrate the voices and power of girls here in Canada and around the world. Girls are leaders, trailblazers, and innovators. They are a source of inspiration for gender equality and a catalyst for transformative change. When the rights and economic wellbeing of young girls are protected and enriched, we all achieve progress.

I am so proud that Canada led the international effort to establish this day in order to draw attention to the persistent inequalities and dangers that too many girls face around the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of this important day, which was declared by the United Nations in 2011.

International Day of the Girl Child gives us a chance to showcase the incredible work girls do to improve their own communities. As activists, volunteers, and students, girls lead the way to a better future for all. Canadian girls demonstrate that even at a young age, they have a remarkable power to influence and improve the lives of others, and their commitment to making the world a better place is inspiring!

We will continue supporting Canadian organizations that advance women's and girls' representation in leadership and decision-making roles. We will also continue to work towards ensuring people of all genders are equal in every way and can achieve their full potential.

I encourage everyone to share messages of solidarity by using the hashtag #DayOfTheGirl, and by using your social media channels to celebrate the girls you know who continue to stand up for equal rights and keep us marching forward."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]