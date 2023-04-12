OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today on the International Day of Pink.

"Today, on the International Day of Pink, we reaffirm our commitment to standing against all forms of bullying, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny. The Government of Canada remains committed to addressing the harmful acts of bullying and speaking out against discrimination based on sexual identity and gender expression. For generations, 2SLGBTQI+ people have experienced stigma, exclusion, and marginalization simply for being themselves - and unfortunately that continues today.

Bullying is still very prevalent in schools and online with 2SLGBTQI+ youth experiencing higher rates of verbal, physical, and emotional abuse. These experiences can have devastating long-term health impacts that can include depression and anxiety, physical injury, emotional distress, and sometimes suicide. These issues are not unique to our country, but I'm proud that the Day of Pink, a made-in-Canada cause, is helping young people around the world.

The Government of Canada remains deeply concerned by the increasing amount of anti-LGBTI legislation that is being introduced by governments around the world. These bills undermine the human rights and fundamental freedoms of LGBTI communities. No one, anywhere in the world, should have to live in fear because of who they are or who they love.

We also recognize the crucial need to provide safe spaces for queer communities across Canada, which is why we launched the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, a whole-of-government approach to achieve a future where everyone can live a true and authentic life free from discrimination. This includes providing direct support to community organizations that do meaningful work within their communities, while educating the broader public. We are committed to the work outlined in the Action Plan and we will keep Canadians updated through our website.

On this International Day of Pink, join us in showing your support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities and condemning bullying in all its forms by wearing pink and sharing a message of solidarity using #DayOfPink / #JournéeEnRose on social media.

It is because of the courage, resilience, and unbreakable spirit of queer community advocates and trailblazers that there has been progress made towards achieving greater understanding, acceptance, and safety in Canadian society. Thank you to those who have remained true to themselves and who continue to fight for equity.

