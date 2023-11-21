OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, today issued the following statement for World Fisheries Day:

"Today is a time to remember how important this industry is to Canada. Fisheries are the heartbeat of many Indigenous and coastal communities, like the community where I live. In 2022, Canada exported over $8 billion worth of fish and seafood products to more than a hundred countries around the world. The global demand for high-quality, sustainably-sourced fish and seafood continues to grow, and Canada has what it takes to succeed: a highly skilled workforce, a well-regulated industry, and products that are renowned the world over for their exceptional quality, value, variety and sustainability.

"Aside from being a major economic driver for our regions, fisheries, oceans, aquatic habitat and marine waterways are also of great social, cultural, and spiritual importance to many Indigenous peoples. We remain committed to upholding Indigenous fishing rights, including the right to fish for food, social and ceremonial purposes, and the right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.

"To ensure that Canada's fisheries will continue to thrive for generations to come, we make decisions that are supported by science advice, fisheries polices, and consultations, as well as the interactions between social and economic activities, and Indigenous and cultural considerations. Maintaining dependable and timely fisheries data is a priority for our government, and DFO has a number of sources of information that enable us to effectively monitor fisheries and incorporate data into the decision-making process.

"On World Fisheries Day, and throughout the year, I want to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who get up early every morning and risk their lives on the water to keep Canadians and the world fed, and our economy strong."

