Statement by Minister Khera on Yom Kippur

The Government of Canada marks Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, beginning at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Yom Kippur marks the end of a 10-day period of repentance, during which Jewish people are called on to reflect on their past year. Many people take this time to seek forgiveness and use it as an opportunity to give to charity.

On Yom Kippur, family and friends gather and begin more than 24 hours of fasting, which serves as a time for introspection.

This solemn day is also an opportunity for Canadians to reflect on the many incredible contributions that Jewish Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country.

Additionally, it is also a chance to reflect on how to combat antisemitism. Just as Jewish communities encompass a wide variety of cultural backgrounds, Canada finds its strength and unity in its diversity. Everyone in the country should feel safe in their community, place of worship or home. To that end, we recently launched Canada's first ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate, to address the rise of hate in Canada while also empowering the communities concerned, including Jewish communities.

I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone observing Yom Kippur. May this day of reflection bring you peace and hope.

G'mar Chatima Tova!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]