The Government of Canada celebrates the Lunar New Year

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - As we enter the Lunar New Year, I extend my warmest greetings to everyone celebrating in Canada and around the world, including the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese communities.

Today, we welcome the Year of the Snake, making its return after a 12-year cycle. Also known as the Spring Festival, Lunar New Year celebrations can last up to 40 days in some countries. During this time, family and friends gather to carry on age-old traditions honouring elders, share meals, exchange gifts and invite blessings for the year ahead.

The snake symbolizes wisdom, intuition and introspection, promising a year of renewal and positive change. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the many contributions and rich heritage of Canadians of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese descent, who help build stronger, more diverse communities all across Canada.

Our government is committed to upholding the right of communities to feel safe in practising their faith and traditions. That is why we launched Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028 – to build a better, fairer and more inclusive country for everyone. Additionally, we recently launched Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate to give communities the resources they need to identify and prevent hate.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Year of the Snake. May it bring you prosperity, joy and happiness.

