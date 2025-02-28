Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the start of the month of Ramadan.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight, at sundown, Muslims across Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a month of prayer, reflection and sacrifice. As part of this sacred month, Muslims will fast from dawn to sunset, breaking their fast with an Iftar, an evening meal shared with family and loved ones. During this time, communities come together to support each other.

Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, generosity and compassion for the most vulnerable. It is also a time to collectively recommit to upholding the shared values of gratitude, peace and kindness.

This is also an opportunity to celebrate the countless contributions that Muslim Canadians have made to our country. Also, it is a chance to recommit to standing against Islamophobia and hatred in all forms.

Everyone should be free to practice their faith without fear, discrimination or violence. With this goal in mind, our government unveiled Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate as well as the new Canada Community Security Program, to keep communities safe. We also launched a new anti-racism strategy, Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028, to build a better, fairer and more inclusive country for everyone. Through this strategy, the Government of Canada is investing more than $110 million to fight racism and discrimination, of which $70 million is being invested directly into local organizations, to ensure that communities have the resources they need to fight racism and discrimination.

The sacred month comes at a particularly challenging time, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold. Canada reaffirms our support for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all remaining hostages, and the safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian relief for civilians.

I wish all Muslim communities and those observing a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. Together, let's continue to promote the values of kindness and understanding in all that we do.

Ramadan Mubarak!

