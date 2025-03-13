Government of Canada issues statement to mark Purim

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate the start of Purim.

Purim celebrates the resilience of the Jewish people in the face of persecution in ancient Persia. It honours Mordechai and Esther, who saved the Jewish community from destruction over 2,000 years ago. Celebrations include reading the Megillah (Book of Esther), eating hamantashen, sharing food baskets (mishloach manot), and dressing up in costumes to reenact the Purim story and spin gragers,

Today more than ever, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting antisemitism so that all Jewish people can safely express their faith. Recently, our government announced Canada's first Action Plan on Combatting Hate, which includes the new Canada Community Security Program. Also, through Canada's new Anti-Racism Strategy, which we recently launched, we are taking a comprehensive approach to tackling systemic antisemitism and discrimination in Canada, to make our country safer, more just and more inclusive for everyone.

We wish a happy Purim to all those celebrating. May this celebration be synonymous with joy and triumph.

Chag Purim Sameach!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

