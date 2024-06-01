The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Italian Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - It's the start of Italian Heritage Month! This month, we celebrate people of Italian descent, their heritage and their contributions to the creation of our diverse, vibrant and inclusive country.

In 1881, Canada was home to an Italian community of about 2,000 people. In the 2021 census, 1.5 million people in Canada reported Italian descent. Canada is home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world, which is an integral part of Canada's identity. Today, in all major Canadian cities, Canadians enjoy famous Little Italy neighbourhoods that have become cherished parts of communities over generations.

We are also thankful for the contributions of people of Italian descent in fields such as the culinary arts, music, business, education, science and sports. Their efforts can be seen in the many community and sports centres that have been established across Canada.

By marking Italian Heritage Month, we recognize the importance of protecting our diversity, which is our strength. As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I invite you to take part in Italian Heritage Month activities to learn more about the culture and contributions of people of Italian descent in our country.

Happy Italian Heritage Month everyone!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]