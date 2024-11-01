The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Hindu Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we join Hindu communities across Canada in celebrating the start of Hindu Heritage Month!

With origins dating back more than 5,000 years, Hinduism is the world's oldest belief system. As the world's third-largest religion, Hinduism is practised by 1 billion people across all the continents, with nearly 830,000 Hindus calling Canada their home.

Many Canadian Hindus have roots in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, East Africa and Mauritius. This rich ethno-cultural mosaic is also reflected in the dozens of dialects and languages spoken, with Hindi, Bengali and Marathi being the most widespread.

Since 1903, when the first Hindu immigrants arrived in Canada, Hindu Canadians have made invaluable contributions to our country. They have enriched every facet of society, from the arts and sciences to medicine, teaching and politics.

Our government is committed to safeguarding the right of communities to worship safely and is doing whatever it takes to protect everyone living in Canada. Recently, we launched Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate to empower communities to identify and prevent hate, support victims, and establish a coordinated approach across government to keep Canadians safe. A key component of the Action Plan is the Canada Community Security Program, which provides organizations and communities at risk of hate-motivated crime access to security and support when they need it.

As we celebrate Hindu Heritage Month for the third time in Canada, I extend my warmest wishes to all Hindus in Canada and encourage everyone to learn more about their rich heritage and enduring contributions across the country.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]