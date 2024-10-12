The Government of Canada highlights Dussehra.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we join Hindu communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating the beginning of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami! This important and historic 10-day celebration commemorates the victorious journey of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

For Hindus, this is a time of joy and hope, marked by gatherings with loved ones. Rituals, prayers, chants, colourful decorations and fireworks embrace the power of feminine symbols during this festival, which is closely associated with Durga and Saraswati, two goddesses that embody strength and knowledge.

Diversity is our greatest strength. By celebrating it, we uncover the values that both unite and distinguish us. This festival provides an opportunity for Hindus to share their unique culture and traditions with all Canadians and enrich the diverse fabric of our society.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I extend my warmest wishes for a joyful Dussehra to all who are celebrating.

