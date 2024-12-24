Minister Khera issues a statement for Christmas.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, billions of people in Canada and around the world come together to celebrate Christmas.

For Christians, Christmas traditionally honours the birth of Jesus Christ and symbolizes the proclamation of a new world.

Christmas has a way of bringing people together, spreading a spirit of kindness and giving that reaches every community, no matter their faith or ethnocultural background. It is a time for reunion, a moment to reconnect with friends and families who live far away and to reach out to those nearby who may feel isolated. During these moments of celebration, I encourage all Canadians to give back to their community. Whether through a donation, volunteering time or offering comfort, every small act can make a big difference.

During this holiday season, our thoughts are also with Christians in the Middle East affected by the ongoing conflict. Let us remember that we share far more in common than what divides us, and let the Canadian values of unity, compassion and inclusivity continue to guide us into the new year.

On behalf of our government, I offer my warmest wishes for peace and joy to everyone celebrating today.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2025!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]