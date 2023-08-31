The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, issues a statement marking the International Day for People of African Descent.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - On the International Day for People of African Descent, we celebrate and recognize the exceptional contributions of people of African descent, both in Canada and around the world. This day is also an opportunity for us to renew our determination in promoting equality and inclusion as well as fighting discrimination in all its forms.

People of African descent have helped shape our country's history and identity. African Canadians have played an important role in the development of our society for generations, making contributions in all fields including science, politics, art and literature. The vibrant cultures and accomplishments of African Canadians continue to enrich our communities from coast to coast to coast to this day.

This day is also a time to reflect and recognize the unique challenges people of African descent face. Despite the progress made, much remains to be done to fight the systemic discrimination and racism that persist in our society. As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I'm committed to fighting these inequalities, promoting fair policies that remove barriers and promoting equal opportunities for everyone.

In fact, the Government of Canada has launched several initiatives in this direction, including the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Black Canadian Communities Initiative, as well as the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. All of these initiatives share the common goal of helping, supporting and investing in Black communities across the country.

On this International Day for People of African Descent, my colleagues and I renew our commitment to the elimination of all forms of discrimination. Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Together they represent our country's greatest strength. Let's continue to build a fairer, more equitable and inclusive Canada for all.

I wish you an excellent International Day for People of African Descent!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

