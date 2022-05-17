GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement:

"Today, the Government of Canada stands alongside LGBTQ2 communities across Canada and around the world to condemn all forms of discrimination and violence, based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Homophobia, transphobia and biphobia have no place in this country, and we will continue to defend the rights of LGBTQ2 communities.

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB) reminds us that those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, Two-Spirit, or non-binary continue to experience significant disparities – including negative mental health impacts, unemployment, homelessness, harassment, and bullying – and they are often victims of violence simply for being themselves.

As Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, I am proud to work alongside my colleagues and frontline advocates to improve equity for LGBTQ2 communities. LGBTQ2 voices, in all their courage and tenacity, continue to be at the centre of milestone accomplishments, such as the criminalizing of conversion therapy, the development of the LGBTQ2+ National Monument, and the publication of census data on transgender and non-binary people.

Additionally, today we announced a call for proposals under the LGBTQ2 Projects Fund that will support community-informed initiatives to overcome key issues facing LGBTQ2 communities. In the coming months, the Government of Canada will also continue to develop the first-ever Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan.

Everyone deserves to be treated equally and with respect. Every Canadian should have the freedom to live a safe and healthy life that is, free from discrimination, regardless of who they are or who they love.

Please join me in speaking out against all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Support IDAHOTB and join the conversation by using the hashtags #FreeToBeMe and #IDAHOTB."

