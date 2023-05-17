GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement:

"Across the world, and here at home, we are seeing unprecedented attacks on the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people. Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), the Government of Canada reaffirms our commitment to supporting 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada and around the world who face discrimination, hate, and violence based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

We see this through the increase in anti-2SLGBTQI+ legislation in other countries, and the rising tide of targeted hate and violence against these communities. Here in Canada, we have seen protests aimed at shutting down drag events and queer spaces. These events, including drag queen storytimes, are an opportunity for the community and allies to come together in a safe and inclusive space. Nothing more, nothing less.

We also know that homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia have devastating impacts, creating higher risks of mental health issues, unemployment, homelessness, and harassment. We must come together as a society to move beyond tolerance and towards acceptance.

IDAHOTB is an opportunity to promote equality and respect for all while celebrating the resilience of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. We remain committed to continuing the implementation of the historic Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to help improve the lives of sexually and gender-diverse people – with 75% of the Plan's funding going directly into the hands of community organizations.

Together, we must continue to challenge stigma to build a safer and more inclusive country where 2SLGBTQI+ communities are safe and free to be who they are, and love who they love. Please remember that even small gestures, like checking in with the 2SLGBTQI+ people in your life, can make a big difference.

Please join me in speaking out against hate and all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, not just today but every day. Be a part of the conversation by using the hashtags #FreeToBeMe and #IDAHOTB."

