GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement to mark International Youth Day:

"On International Youth Day, we celebrate the passion young people in Canada have for their communities and for making Canada and the world around us a better place. Canada's young people are one of our greatest strengths, and it is important to take a moment to appreciate their contributions.

This year's International Youth Day theme, "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development," is an opportunity to acknowledge the ways technology can help address the challenges in our world today, and how young people are at the forefront of matching technological solutions with pressing problems.

Technology continues to evolve in ways we might never have imagined, and young people are leading the way in creating and using technology. Therefore, it is now more important than ever that the next generation of workers be equipped and empowered with the tools to bring forth their innovations and ideas, leverage their creativity and achieve success in an increasingly digital world. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting young people in developing digital and other relevant skills for the future through a suite of initiatives aimed at reaching as many young people as possible.

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a horizontal initiative delivered in partnership with 12 federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations, helps Canadian youth aged 15 to 30 develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.

Through the Canada Summer Jobs program, we are providing over 70,000 job placements for young people across Canada this year alone, including opportunities in sustainable development and the digital skills sector.

The Student Work Placement Program is helping post-secondary students acquire new skills through hands-on work opportunities across various sectors, including in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), information and communication technology (ICT) and media production.

Finally, the Canada Service Corps funds organizations that help youth find meaningful and unique volunteer opportunities. With this hands-on experience, young people are taking action to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.

It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm and devotion of young Canadians, who are gaining the skills they need to achieve their goals and build a better and more sustainable world now and for the future.

Happy International Youth Day!"

