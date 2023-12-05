GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, issued the following statement to mark International Volunteer Day:

"On International Volunteer Day, we'd like to express our sincere gratitude to the dedicated volunteers throughout Canada who generously give their time, energy and knowledge to help others. Our government recognizes the importance of volunteering, which is why we will continue to invest in creating these opportunities and promote civic engagement.

"Programs like the Canada Service Corps for youth promote a culture of service across the country. The Canada Service Corps funds organizations that deliver volunteer service opportunities to help equip young Canadians with valuable skills and experiences. Since April 2018, youth have participated in more than 30,000 volunteer service opportunities in over 200 projects across Canada.

"Organizations looking to be a part of this journey can apply for funding until December 19, 2023, through the Canada Service Corps' current call for proposals. This funding is available to create, promote and facilitate access to meaningful volunteer service opportunities for young people aged 12 to 30.

"We know how important it is to offer support and opportunities for youth from diverse backgrounds, including Indigenous youth, those with disabilities, and those from underserved communities. We believe that volunteering is not only about giving back but also about personal growth, skill development and creating lasting change.

"International Volunteer Day commemorates how valuable volunteers are to our society—and around the world. In times of need, when members of our community need help, it is volunteers who make the difference. Food banks, shelters and services during emergencies like fires and floods depend on the people who go above and beyond.

"Together, we would like to thank the countless Canadians who selflessly help others around them. Our communities are stronger, safer and more caring when we come together."

