GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, issued the following statement today on World Youth Skills Day:

"Our world is facing big challenges. At the same time, the nature of work is changing fast. Equipping young people with the skills that our workforce is demanding is one of the most important things we can do for these individuals, for our economy, and for our communities.

On World Youth Skills Day, we celebrate the tremendous contributions of young people, and the work being done across Canada and around the world to give young people the skills they need to get good jobs and go to work with confidence.

When a young person learns how to weld or how to code, they can become indispensable to their workplace. They're empowered, and able to have a job, or a career, that will support them and their families.

Today is an opportunity to reflect on what we can do as a country to help improve young people's access to quality education, skills development, training, and work experience so that they can succeed and build the careers they want.

This year, more than 140,000 Canada Summer Jobs have been made available to youth. We have continued to invest in leading organizations like Skills Canada, who are encouraging young people across the country to learn valuable skills through innovative programs, and even participating in exciting competitions in their communities.

While we continue to make progress in the areas of diversity and inclusion, there is still much work to be done to make sure every young person has the same opportunity to build the career and life they want. Too many young people in this country still face systemic barriers, which hinder them in developing their skills and gaining valuable work experience. Black, Indigenous, racialized young people, youth with disabilities, and youth from the LGBTQ2S+ community continue to face challenges accessing opportunities to support their individual needs and career aspirations.

In the spirit of World Youth Skills Day and this year's theme, Transforming youth skills for the future, we will continue to find new ways to make innovative skills training, learning, and volunteer opportunities more accessible to young people across Canada.

Investing in the success of young people is an investment in Canada's future. Happy World Youth Skills Day."

