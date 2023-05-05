On Vesak, Buddhists in Canada and around the world honour the birth, enlightenment and passing into Nirvana of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Today on Vesak Day, Buddhists across Canada and around the world celebrate the birth, enlightenment and passing into Nirvana of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Vesak, which falls on the first full moon of May, is a time for Buddhists to gather in temples to pray, chant and meditate, as well as make offerings of flowers, incense, candles and food in honour of the Buddha's life, teachings and wisdom.

On this day, let's reflect on the Buddha's universal teachings of generosity, compassion and integrity, which are values that unite us as Canadians. Today is also an important reminder for us to recommit to promoting openness and understanding as we continue to build a peaceful and more inclusive society for everyone.

As Buddhists from across the country gather to mark this special occasion, let's take this opportunity to learn more about the important contributions that Buddhist Canadians have made, and continue to make, to the fabric of our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a joyous and meaningful Vesak.

