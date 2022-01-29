Statement by Minister Hussen on the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia

Canadians pay tribute today to the victims of the Québec City Mosque attack that occurred on January 29, 2017

OTTAWA,ON, Jan. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 29, 2017, after the evening prayer at the Islamic Cultural Center in Québec City, 6 people were killed, and 19 others were seriously injured in a senseless act of terror. Five years later, the traumatic loss of lives still echoes in Muslim communities across this country, and is a reminder of why we must always stand against hate in all its forms.

Today, as Canadians mark the first National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia, we honour those who were lost, and the lives that were forever changed by this violent act of Islamophobia.

Ibrahima Barry. Mamadou Tanou Barry. Khaled Belkacemi. Abdelkrim Hassane. Azzeddine Soufiane. Aboubaker Thabti.

The people lost that night were fathers, husbands, sons, friends and colleagues. They represented who we are as a country, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as the many Muslim Canadian communities across this country.

As Canadians take a moment to remember the people who were taken far too soon, our government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the fight against Islamophobia and all other forms of hatred and discrimination. We're taking action by renewing the federal Anti-Racism Strategy, strengthening the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat, and working on the creation of a new National Action Plan on Combatting Hate. We know there's more that needs to be done, and we're committed to the fight against hate in all its forms.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I join Muslims in Canada and the population across the country in denouncing Islamophobia and all other forms of hatred. The National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia will ensure that we never forget this tragedy and will remind us of our collective responsibility to continue to build a safer, more open and more inclusive society.



