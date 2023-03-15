Canadians stand in solidarity with Muslim communities in Canada and around the world to denounce and tackle Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we stand in solidarity with Muslim communities across Canada and around the world. We reaffirm our commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia, hate-fuelled violence, and systemic discrimination whenever and wherever it occurs.

Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. We recognize that Islamophobia is still a concrete lived reality for Muslim communities, causing damaging long-term consequences for individuals and societies alike. The Government of Canada will continue to do its unwavering part in tackling Islamophobia by investing $85 million to support a new Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Recently, as a response to the calls for action from Muslim communities across Canada, our government has announced the appointment of Amira Elghawaby as the first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

Special Representative Elghawaby plays a critical role in the work to combat Islamophobia and systemic racism faced by Muslim Canadian communities, while also raising awareness of the many incredible contributions Muslim Canadians have made to the fabric of our society.

Islamophobia, discrimination, and hate, in any form, have no place in Canada. We recognize that there is more work that needs to be done, and our government will continue to work alongside Muslim Canadian communities in this important fight. As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to recommit to denouncing Islamophobia and to choose inclusion over intolerance as we continue to build a Canada that is safer, more equal, and equitable for everyone.

