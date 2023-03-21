On March 21, people in Canada and around the world mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to combat all forms of racism, discrimination, and hate. It is important for us to take this opportunity to acknowledge the lived realities and inequities that many racialized and religious minority communities continue to face in Canadian society and institutions.

Hate and discrimination have no place in Canada. Far too many people across the country and around the world face discrimination, hate, and racism simply because of the colour of their skin, their background, or their faith. Racial and systemic discrimination undermines people's health, well-being, and quality of life, and is a key driver of inequality in our society. We know we must act now to address these complex issues.

This is why the Government of Canada will continue to support and advance policies and programs to tackle systemic racism, secure equitable access to justice and healthcare, increase access to education and job training, and promote human rights informed by the lived experiences of peoples and communities.

Since 2019, our government has committed nearly $100 million toward Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and an additional $85 million to support work to launch a new Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's first ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate. We will continue to advance the work to support the newly signed North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice, as well as the International Decade for People of African Descent, through such efforts as launching a North American Network of Experts for Racial Equity and advancing Canada's Black Justice Strategy.

Our government will also continue to work alongside the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which affirms, respects, and upholds the rights of Indigenous Peoples now and in the future.

While progress has been made, we acknowledge that there is more that still needs to be done. As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to denounce racial discrimination in all its forms, whenever and wherever it occurs. Together we can build a safer, more inclusive, and more equitable society where all Canadians have an equal opportunity to thrive and succeed.

