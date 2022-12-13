Today, Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

OTTAWA, ON , Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate the 86th birthday of their spiritual leader, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

A respected global humanitarian leader and philanthropist, the Aga Khan has worked tirelessly to reduce poverty, defend the rights of the most vulnerable, advance gender equality, and improve health care and education.

Throughout his life, the Aga Khan has been a dedicated advocate for peace, diversity, and pluralism—values that all Canadians share. His Highness' work through the Aga Khan Foundation Canada and the Global Centre for Pluralism have helped some of the world's most vulnerable, and it speaks to our collective responsibility to support those who need it most.

Today also gives us the opportunity to recognize His Highness's contributions to the people of Canada. This is why the Government of Canada named the Aga Khan an honorary citizen and invested him as an honorary Companion of the Order of Canada.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I join Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim communities in celebrating His Highness the Aga Khan and extend my best wishes for happiness and health to him on his birthday.

Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!

