OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world join in the celebration of Thai Pongal.

As Tamil Canadians gather online or safely in-person to mark the end of the harvest, people will take time to reflect on the year that recently ended and celebrate the year to come.

At the centre of this joyous four-day festival are the values of peace and unity—values that make us who we are. With the uncertainty of the pandemic still having a major impact on our lives, it's important that we all continue to support one another, no matter what may lie ahead.

As families and friends share some Pongal—a sweet dish of rice and milk traditionally served during the festival—let's continue to focus on the warmth, hope and joy that symbolize this festive time while remembering to help those who need it most.

Celebrating Thai Pongal coincides with Tamil Heritage Month. It's also a great opportunity for all Canadians to learn more about the rich Tamil culture. I encourage Canadians to take the time to recognize the Tamil community's many contributions to our society.

Canada's diversity is our strength and this festival reminds us of what makes our country unique and vibrant.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating Thai Pongal a wonderful festival with friends and family. Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!

