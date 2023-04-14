Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year.

Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu.

Puthandu is a significant celebration for these communities, as it marks the beginning of a new year. It is an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past year as well as look towards the future with hope and optimism.

To mark this occasion, friends and family will come together and begin the celebration by decorating the entrance of their homes with kolams, which are designs made of coloured rice flour. They will also exchange gifts and greetings, dress in new clothes and enjoy delicious food together.

As Canadians of Tamil heritage celebrate the New Year, let's recognize the important contributions they have made to the cultural, economic and social fabric of our country. Together, we will continue to build a better, fairer and more inclusive future for everyone.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating Puthandu a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

