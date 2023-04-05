Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Passover or Pesach.

GATINEAU, QC, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Passover, or Pesach, an eight-day celebration of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt through the Exodus.

During this celebration, friends and family will gather around the Seder table, read the Haggadah and eat ceremonial foods. This is a time for many in the community to reflect on the story of the Exodus, as it is one of resilience and hope. It serves as a reminder that, with perseverance, we can overcome even the most difficult challenges.

Passover is an opportunity for us to celebrate and highlight the strength of the Jewish community here in our country. Canadians of Jewish Heritage have made immense contributions to our society and global community.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I extend my warmest wishes of joy, peace and health to everyone celebrating Passover.

Chag Pesach sameach! חג פסח שמח!

