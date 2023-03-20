Today, people in Canada and around the world celebrate the start of the New Year in the Persian calendar

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, over 300 million people around the world—including members of the Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Baháʼí, Central Asian, Ismaili Muslim, Azerbaijani, and many other communities around the world—are celebrating Nowruz, the start of the New Year in the Persian calendar.

Nowruz marks the beginning of spring, and it warmly welcomes the return of light and the end of the darkness of winter. A time that is filled with hope, joy, and optimism, this celebration brings friends and family together around the haft-seen table to share a meal and take part in many cultural community events.

As people across the country take in this moment of celebration, Nowruz will also serve as an opportunity for us to acknowledge and learn more about the Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Baháʼí, Central Asian, Ismaili Muslim, and Azerbaijani communities that have meaningfully contributed to making Canada the diverse and inclusive society that it is today.

On this very special occasion, as Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to warmly wish everyone a joyous celebration. Happy Nowruz!

