March is Irish Heritage Month in Canada

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today and throughout March, people across the country will come together to celebrate Irish Heritage Month.

Canadians of Irish heritage have been an important part of making Canada what it is now, and as we recognize their accomplishments, we also honour their past.

After arriving in what was then known as New France in the 17th century, Irish immigrants faced extreme poverty and discrimination. In the 19th century, many more arrived on ships escaping the Great Irish Famine. Despite the community's challenges, they never lost their spirit and determination to build a better life for themselves and their families.

Today, over 4 million people in Canada can trace their roots back to Ireland, and our country is the proud home of one of the largest Irish populations outside of the "Emerald Isle" itself. Canadians of Irish heritage have contributed significantly to the fabric of our society. Whether it is in the arts, music, literature, business, politics, or other fields, their traditions and history have helped enriched communities from coast to coast to coast and have helped shape Canada into a diverse country.

During Irish Heritage Month, let's take the opportunity to learn more about the community's rich history and culture while also acknowledging their contributions to our country.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to join in on the many Irish heritage events happening today and throughout the month of March.

To all those celebrating, Happy Irish Heritage Month!

