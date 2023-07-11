Today, the Ismaili Muslim community in Canada and around the world is celebrating Imamat Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on the 66th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Imamat Day.

Through his tireless work, the Aga Khan has repeatedly shown that he embodies the values that all Canadians share, including compassion, generosity, and respect for human rights and diversity. As the founder and leader of the Aga Khan Development Network, His Highness has led many philanthropic and humanitarian projects that have improved the quality of life, not just for the Ismaili Muslim community, but also for hundreds of millions of people in Canada and around the world. This includes providing health services, supporting education, empowering women and girls, helping communities build resilience, and honouring cultural heritage.

The Aga Khan is an advocate for peace, and we are honoured to host many Ismaili Centres across Canada, including the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa and the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. To recognize his commitment and contributions to Canada, the Aga Khan was granted honorary Canadian citizenship in 2010.

Imamat Day gives us an opportunity for us to learn more about the contributions Ismaili Muslims have made and continue to make to this country. Their rich heritage, remarkable achievements and dedication to helping those in need show us the best of what it means to be Canadian.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I extend my warmest wishes to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV on the anniversary of his accession as Imam, as well as to everyone who celebrates Imamat Day.

Khushiali Mubarak!

