In October, Canada celebrates German Heritage Month and Oktoberfest.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today marks the beginning of German Heritage Month, a celebration of the remarkable contributions Canadians of German heritage have made and continue to make to our country.

Canada is the proud home of more than 3 million people of German descent, representing one of the largest cultural communities in our country. Whether it's through business, the sciences, sport or the arts, Canadians of German heritage continue to have an important impact on our society. Events like Oktoberfest are one of the many ways this community celebrates its culture.

Through a lively and colourful display of traditional Bavarian outfits, German cuisine, drinks and music, Oktoberfest brings communities together. Beyond Oktoberfest festivities, German Heritage Month also serves as an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about the contributions of this community.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage everyone from coast to coast to coast to join in on the events in their local communities. I wish all those celebrating a happy German Heritage Month and Oktoberfest!

Prost!

