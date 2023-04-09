Christians in Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - This weekend, Christian communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This celebration is a time for us to reflect on the values of sacrifice, hope, and forgiveness. Traditionally, Christians will attend church or Easter mass, spend quality time with their family and friends, and organize Easter egg hunts for children.

Easter gives us a chance to acknowledge the many ways in which Christians enrich our communities. At this time of celebration and reflection, let us take a moment to highlight the acts of charity and care, both large and small, that make a difference to our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating this holiday across the country a happy and blessed Easter!

