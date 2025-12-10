The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Human Rights Day

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, issued the following statement:

"Today, on Human Rights Day, we reaffirm Canada's steadfast commitment to protecting human rights, dignity, equality and justice for everyone. As a country, Canada is proud to be a place where diversity brings us together. We firmly believe all people, regardless of their background, faith, language, gender or whom they love, are free to enjoy the same fundamental human rights equally, without exception.

Today, we mark the 1948 adoption of the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a landmark document that continues to guide Canada's actions both at home and abroad. Our candidacy for the Human Rights Council (2028-2030), reflects Canada's belief that human rights drive peace, security and prosperity, as well as our unwavering commitment to multilateralism.

This year's theme, Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials, reminds us that human rights are living principles that must be upheld every day. Through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, and the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are working to build safer, more inclusive communities. We continue to address poverty and inequities in health care, housing and employment, as well as barriers, discrimination and violence targeting Indigenous Peoples, racialized and Black communities, persons with disabilities, women, children, 2SLGBTQI+ people and religious communities. Canada is also committed to working with rights holders, Indigenous representatives and civil society to ensure their perspectives are reflected in decision-making processes.

Around the world, Canada continues to support the protection and advancement of human rights and justice, which are guiding principles that shape our global engagement and partnerships.

This year, Canada signed the Belém do Pará Convention, joining other countries across the Americas in working to prevent, punish and eliminate violence against women. This demonstrates our commitment to empowering all women and girls and promoting their human rights. Building on this momentum, Canada continues to advance women's rights through our role in international initiatives that protect these rights.

This includes the most comprehensive treaty on women's rights, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, adopted by the United Nations in 1979. Canada is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Amanda Dale as its candidate for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women for the 2027-2030 term, illustrating our goal to strengthen international women's rights.

Today also marks the end of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, a campaign that raises global awareness of violence against women and girls and calls for action to end this violence. Gender-based violence is a violation of human rights that devastates lives and communities around the world.

Finally, building a more equal and effective justice system is not only an aspiration, it is a responsibility we all share. 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the equality provision of Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees that "every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law without discrimination." This past year, Canada released the first-ever federal Indigenous Justice Strategy and an implementation plan for Canada's Black Justice Strategy. These initiatives are designed to address the racism and systemic discrimination that have led to the overrepresentation of Indigenous and Black people in the criminal justice system. Implementing these strategies moves us closer to the transformational change needed to build a justice system that is fair and ensures all people in Canada have access to equal treatment before and under the law.

On this Human Rights Day, we acknowledge the progress we have made and the work still to be done. We celebrate who we are as an inclusive, strong and united country and we recommit to strengthening human rights worldwide."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

