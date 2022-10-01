This October marks the 15th anniversary of Canadian Islamic History Month, celebrating the many contributions of Muslim communities in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On the 15th anniversary of the proclamation of October as Canadian Islamic History Month, we take a moment to honour and celebrate our country's large and diverse Muslim communities.

Canada is the country it is because of its people and Muslim Canadians have greatly contributed to the overall success of our society. From science to business, academia to the arts and everything in between, Muslim Canadians have helped shape the modern-day Canada that we all know today. These diverse communities have an array of rich traditions and share a deep history from which we can all learn.

As we celebrate the many achievements and contributions of Muslim Canadians, we must also recognize that Islamophobia and hate crimes against members of their communities are an unacceptable reality. We will continue to stand with them in the face of hate. We remain committed to appointing the first-ever Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

In October, I encourage all Canadians to join in on local events that highlight the history of Muslim Canadian communities. Together, let us continue to strive toward building a country that is even more welcoming and inclusive, where everyone has a chance to succeed.

Happy Canadian Islamic History Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

