OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"We are deeply concerned by the impacts of climate change on Indigenous communities that rely on winter roads. The shortening of the winter road seasons poses important supply problems for many remote First Nations, as these roads are critical to their quality of life. I want to be very clear, the federal government will do what it takes so that the communities that are impacted have the essential supplies they need at all times.

While we work closely with First Nations and provincial partners for this year's winter road season, we are also having discussions on multiple long-term solutions such as building of all season-roads. First Nations are best placed to lead the planning and take the decisions that are right for their communities, and so we will work with them to determine how best to do this.

Winter roads are a shared responsibility. The Government of Canada works in partnership with provincial governments, First Nations, and stakeholders where communities rely on winter roads.

We are ready to work with all partners on responsible, sustainable options that will establish a reliable supply link to remote communities. We will be at the table to support First Nations in the solutions that best suits their community. First Nations expect the same of provinces and territories."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Reem Sheet, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]