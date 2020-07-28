Today marks the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval of the Acadian People

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Two hundred and sixty-five years ago, a sad chapter began in the history of the Acadian people—the Great Upheaval.

In 1755, about 10,000 Acadians living on their lands in New France (today Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island) were deported by British authorities.

The deportation separated many families, led to the deaths of thousands of Acadians and destroyed most of the villages and homes of Acadian families.

These families were scattered far and wide, notably in Louisiana, American colonies and France. In spite of everything, the Acadian people proudly rose up. Many families returned to Acadia and their descendants still shine today, particularly on the artistic, cultural and sports scenes.

Today, let us pay tribute to these people who, against all odds, rose up through their determination, strength and resilience. Let us honour the memory of the victims of the Great Upheaval while highlighting the history and heritage of the Acadian people.

