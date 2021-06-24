On June 24, let's celebrate the Canadian Francophonie on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

GATINEAU, QC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Today is Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, which gives Francophones across the country the chance to celebrate their language and traditions.

On this symbolic day, there are nearly 8 million of us across the country showing our pride to be Francophones. Around the world, 300 million of us celebrate the diversity and beauty of our Francophonie. Although our cultural heritage is diverse, the Francophonie unites us and fills us with pride.

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day highlights the important contributions of Francophones to the diverse and inclusive country we know today. It's also an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the darker chapters of our history, and to learn from each other in a spirit of unity and solidarity.

Once again this year, we will be celebrating in a different way. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities will be held in accordance with local public health guidelines. Nevertheless, Canadians will have the chance to enjoy a wide range of fun and interesting activities.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I invite everyone to take advantage of this day to promote Francophone culture.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

