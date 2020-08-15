Statement by Minister Guilbeault on National Acadian Day

Today, let's celebrate National Acadian Day!

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - For more than 400 years, Acadians have been playing an important role in building Canada and adding to its diversity. Through their contributions to arts and culture, social and economic innovation, and their leadership, Acadians exhibit a dynamic spirit that transcends our borders.

For our government, it is important to celebrate the remarkable contributions of Francophone and Acadian communities to Canada's vitality, openness and prosperity. This day of celebration will highlight the energy, resilience and drive of the Acadian people. It should be an inspiration and source of pride for all Canadians.

Although the traditional tintamarre will be decidedly different this year, Acadians all across the country will unite to celebrate National Acadian Day together. Many communities have shown great creativity in offering virtual activities to showcase Acadian culture. Tonight, Canadians will have the opportunity to view a major production on Radio-Canada that celebrates our nation's thriving Francophone and Acadian identity.

Happy August 15! Happy National Acadian Day.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

