This Year's Theme for Canada History Week is "Exploring the history of Canada's environment and climate"

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - This week we are celebrating Canada History Week. This year's theme, "Exploring the history of Canada's environment and climate," highlights historic achievement in conservation and preservation, climate science and activism, as well as Indigenous environmental stewardship in Canada.

Established in 2014 to improve common understanding of Canadian history and to promote civic engagement and mutual respect among Canadians, Canada History Week is a time to reflect, learn and share.

During this week and throughout the year, I encourage you to take time to discover the stories, the people and the major events that influenced the course of Canada's environmental and climate history. You can view a digital magazine and three videos that highlight important environmental stories from Canada's past, and share what you have learned through social media using the hashtag #HistoryWeek2020.

Happy Canada History Week 2020!

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_EN, @capital_exp

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

