Statement by Minister Duncan on the Opening of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, cheers on the athletes representing Canada as the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games begin

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the countries of the Americas unite to officially open the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

The Canadian delegation—led by flag-bearer Stephanie Chan, para table tennis athlete—will march proudly into Estadio Nacional del Perú to join the 1,850 athletes, representing 33 countries and competing in 17 sports, and begin their Parapan Am journey.

For the next 10 days, we will cheer on these elite athletes as they demonstrate the values that define sport: excellence, commitment and determination.

Countless hours go into training for this competition, and our athletes are ready to show what Canada brings to the playing field. I would like to congratulate all our athletes who have trained long years and excelled at their sports to make it to the Games. Their tenacity, discipline and willpower inspire Canadians of all ages and all abilities to be more active in sport.

I will be cheering, along with Canadians across the country, as our athletes represent our great nation with the maple leaf close to their hearts.

