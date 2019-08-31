Statement by Minister Duncan on the Announcement of Canada's Flag-Bearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, congratulates Carla Shibley on being selected to carry the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I would like to offer my most heartfelt congratulations to Carla Shibley, alongside her pilot Meghan Lemiski, who was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

Carla's medal performances in para cycling inspired Canadians all over the country. Showing incredible talent and ambition, she represents true Canadian athleticism and determination. Canadians look forward to cheering her on as she marches into VIDENA Athletics Stadium carrying the maple leaf.

It has been an amazing journey for Canada's Parapan American Team. Throughout the Games, Canadians were thrilled and proud to see our athletes perform with such passion and determination.

Our government firmly believes that our athletes are not only a great source of pride and joy, but also an excellent example of athleticism, commitment and inspiration for all Canadians.

Congratulations to all Canadian athletes, coaches and officials on these outstanding Games.

