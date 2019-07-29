Statement by Minister Duncan on Canada's First Weekend at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, congratulates Team Canada for its success on the first weekend at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I would like to congratulate Team Canada for its success on the first weekend at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Canada is off to a great start with 16 medals: two gold medals (Women's Canoe/Kayak - Sprint - K4 500m and Women's Rugby 7s), eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

I am very proud of Team Canada's performance.

Canada is a leading sport nation. The performances of our athletes reflect our country's amazing athletic talent and are a source of national pride.

Best wishes to all Canadian athletes for continued success at the Games!

Associated Links

Sport Canada

Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Team Canada athletes – Lima 2019 Pan American Games

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

