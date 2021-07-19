Today, Muslims communities in Canada and around the world mark the beginning of Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the holiest events on the Muslim calendar, marking the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Charity, sacrifice, and community are at the heart of this celebration, observed by Muslims across Canada.

During the next few days, Muslim communities and families will come together to pray, share meals, exchange good wishes, and spread joy by donating to charities and helping those in need.

We recognize that this year has been difficult for Muslim communities across Canada, as we saw the horrific results of racism and hate. Our government recognizes that Islamophobia is unacceptable and must be addressed head-on, which is why we will host the National Summit on Islamophobia. This will be a time to bring community members together to discuss challenges, share experiences and ideas, and find solutions. The summit reflects our commitment to build a safer and more inclusive country for everyone, including members of Muslim communities.

In addition to the summit, our government has committed to combatting Islamophobia through actions such as Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019-2022, the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat, the passage of Motion 103 condemning Islamophobia in Canada, and the declaration of January 29 as a national day of remembrance that also promotes action against Islamophobia.

Private Member's Motion 103 asks the government to develop a government-wide strategy to combat systemic racism and religious discrimination, including Islamophobia. The Government of Canada has invested more than $23 million to support vulnerable communities, including Muslim communities, and increase the security infrastructure of places of worship across the country.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the diversity of Muslim communities in Canada and show empathy, understanding, and recognition of their important contributions.

We must continue to stand together in the face of hate and intolerance as we build a more equitable and more consciously inclusive Canada.

Keep well and safe. Eid Mubarak!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

