On March 21, people in Canada and around the world mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

OTTAWA, March 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, as we mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, we must all reflect on the fact that while progress has been made, racialized communities in Canada and around the world continue to face racism and discrimination every day. This year's theme, "Youth standing up against racism", aims to foster a global culture of inclusion and anti-discrimination and recognizes the work that youth across the country and the world are doing to stand up against racial prejudice.

This past year has been marked by a series of events deeply affecting Indigenous peoples, Black communities, Asian communities, and racialized and religious minority communities around the world, which have sparked thousands of protests globally, including here in Canada. These protests have prompted communities from coast to coast to coast to reflect on the ongoing devastating consequences of systemic racism. On top of that, we have witnessed the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these consequences and disproportionally affected racialized communities in Canada.

As we work to combat all forms of racism and discrimination, we must acknowledge the inequities that exist in our institutions and in people's daily lived experiences. Every single one of us must step up, be allies, and do what we can to address barriers to employment, justice, and social participation that equity-deserving communities face.

Our government is unwavering in our commitment to combat all forms of racial discrimination and systemic racism, and has committed to do so in a way that is informed by lived experiences. This year, as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Multiculturalism Policy in Canada, let us reaffirm our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to stand up against racial discrimination that is fueled by racism, hate, xenophobia, and bigotry in all their forms.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I encourage all Canadians to denounce all forms of racial discrimination and to work together towards a safer and consciously more inclusive future for all. Keep well and safe.

