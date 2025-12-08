The Government of Canada invests in the Victoria Jazz Society, expanding access to diverse jazz, blues and world music experiences for audiences across Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Live music is a powerful force that brings people together across the country, fuels innovation, creates jobs, and strengthens our economy and communities.

Today, Will Greaves, Member of Parliament (Victoria), announced a multiyear investment of $330,000 in the Victoria Jazz Society. He made this announcement on behalf the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will support the Victoria Jazz Society's 2026 to 2029 annual programming. This includes its two marquee summer music festivals--the TD Victoria International JazzFest and the Harbour Blues 'n Roots Festival--as well as its concert series and outreach activities.

The 42nd anniversary of JazzFest will take place from June 19 to 28, 2026, featuring a variety of performances showcasing Canadian and international jazz, funk, soul and world music artists. The 32nd annual Harbour Blues 'n Roots Festival will take place from August 28 to 30, 2026, with performances from blues, folk, Indigenous and reggae artists from across Canada and the United States.

Funding will also support the Victoria Jazz Society's year-round concert series from September through May, showcasing touring Canadian talent. With a strong emphasis on presenting new artists and diverse voices, the series creates meaningful opportunities for audiences to engage with performers from a range of backgrounds, including Indigenous and Francophone communities.

Quotes

"When we invest in our culture, we invest in ourselves. With this funding for the Victoria Jazz Society, jazz, blues and world music will continue to showcase the richness of Victoria's live arts scene and connect audiences with artists from all backgrounds. In a time of uncertainty, we are strengthening our cultural and creative sectors so they can grow, compete and stay strong."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

"Victoria is home to one of Canada's most dynamic music scenes, fuelling energy and vibrancy in our community and on our stages. For more than 40 years, the Victoria Jazz Society has showcased extraordinary performers, allowing local talent and global artists to introduce us to new music, diverse traditions and unforgettable festival experiences. Our government is proud to invest in this important cultural organization."

--Will Greaves, Member of Parliament (Victoria)

"Since 1981, the Victoria Jazz Society has, through its innovative artistic vision, brought thousands of leading musical artists from across Canada and around the world to perform in Victoria. Continued support from the Government of Canada is vital for us to fulfill our mission: providing live performance opportunities for local, regional and touring artists; introducing audiences to critically acclaimed bands rarely--or never--seen in Victoria; producing accessible concerts at affordable prices; and educating audiences across our community on the artistic and cultural value of live jazz and its associated genres."

--Darryl Mar, Executive and Artistic Director and Founder, Victoria Jazz Society

Quick Facts

The Victoria Jazz Society is the oldest and largest professional presenter of jazz, blues and world music on Vancouver Island. Its festivals, concerts and outreach activities engage more than 50,000 people annually. Programming takes place across the Capital Regional District and includes free public concerts and workshops.

The Society also undertakes music education workshops and provides a scholarship supporting post-secondary jazz studies.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters. Through the Fund, Canadians have access to a variety of professional artistic experiences in their communities.

Budget 2025 will provide $46.5 million over three years, starting in 2026–2027, for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support professionally presented arts festivals or performing arts series.

